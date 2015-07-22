Premiere: Vakle – “61oo”

If you think about it, the term ‘electronic music’ is a bit of a curse upon itself. Electronic music can indicate innovativation, progressive thinking and experimentation—or it can indicate a bunch of bros on MDMA losing their minds to Skrillex at an overpriced festival. Unfortunately, the two polar opposites really do exist within the wide realm of electronic music—and as a result, a lot of electronic music gets brushed off as cheap and, well, inhuman. So when a producer comes along who makes music that feels just as effortlessly human as it is electronically-driven, we can’t help but be impressed and even moved.

Vakle is one of those producers. Her most recent track, ’61oo’, is an organically-moving track that bounces through electronic textures and glitches, smoothed out by her smooth, jazzy vocals hovering above. The Aarhus-based producer studied music production in the UK and you can definitely hear it in her stuff: the glitchiness of ’61oo’ coupled with its earthy vibe could easily find its place on a Mount Kimbie record, and even the vocal production recalls something you’d hear on a Lapalux or SBRTRKT track. References aside, ’61oo’ is groovy enough to get you bouncing along with it, but smooth enough to roll through on a sleepy afternoon—and if you ask us, that balance alone makes Vakle definitely worth a listen.

If you like what you hear below, you can catch her at this week’s pop-up live show at StreetDome in 6100 Haderslev.