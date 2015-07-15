Premiere: Vök – “Waterfall”

I’ve found myself talking a lot about sexual awakenings a lot recently, which, if you were born in the late 80s/early 90s, can only mean a lengthy dissection of Leonardo DiCaprio and his many onscreen underwater make-out sessions. So you can imagine my delight when I came across Vök – a band whose sound channels The Beach soundtrack via saccharine 80s synth pop and the dark, modern sexiness of Poliça and The Knife.

Named after the Icelandic word for ‘hole in the ice’, Vök hail from Hafnarfjörður in Iceland – a town famous for allegedly being home to a large, hidden elvish settlement. Whether that knowledge affects your listening or not, there’s definitely a certain magic in their dreamy melodies and other-worldly vocals that mirrors the vibe of their hometown. Their most recent single “Waterfall”, which we’re premiering the video for above, captures the rare balance between being emotionally weighted but sonically weightless. It is the actual musical embodiment of kissing someone underwater.

“Waterfall” is taken from their Circles EP, available now via iTunes and Record Records.

