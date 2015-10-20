Appearances Are Deceiving in Minneapolis Rapper Prof and Waka Flocka Flame’s “Apeshit” Video

Minneapolis rapper Prof evolved into one of the coldest rhymers in his city over a capable string of albums and EPs released on his own Stophouse Records. More recently, Prof signed to Midwest indie rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment and just last week released Liability, his debut album under the new partnership. Today we present the brand new video for one of Liability‘s rawest cuts, the Waka Flocka Flame assisted “Apeshit.” The scene is a trip: we descend into the wild world of an angry little man who’s not wrapped too tight as he— Listen, soldier on to the tail end of the clip, where a suspenseful closing twist gives the madness you’ve just watched a chilling sense of purpose. Stream “Apeshit” below and grab Prof’s new album Liability, which arms his sharp bars with beats from Rhymesayers family Aesop Rock and Ant of Atmosphere and guest spots from Tech N9ne and Petey Pablo (yes, that one) right here.

Craig is officially #TeamGampo.