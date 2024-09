On March 12th more than 100,000 people gathered in Istanbul to march in a funeral procession for a teenage boy killed by a police tear gas canister. The burial itself was peaceful, but, as night fell, violent clashes between police and groups of protesters broke out across the city. The latest unrest has raised tensions in a deeply divided society ahead of local elections scheduled for later this month.

Subscribe to VICE News

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook