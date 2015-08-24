The Selfie Sticks of Rome

In 2014, Rome ranked as the 14th most visited city in the world and the third most visited in the European Union. It’s by far Italy’s main tourist attraction. for the past few years, the most common accessory amongst tourists in Rome had been a digital SLR camera, which was recently replaced by the smartphone.

For a while, tourists’ smartphones were pointed at Rome’s beautiful antiquities – just like their cameras used to. But in 2015, people point the camera at themselves. Which probably makes selfie-stick sellers this year’s biggest winners.

