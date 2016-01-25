Watch Selena Gomez Bring the Intimacy to Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

You would think that Jonas, the horrible snow storm world eater, would have brought New York City grinding to a halt. But such was not the case, as everyone’s favorite late night weeknd tradition Saturday Night Live carried on through the cold. The dedication to entertainment was rewarded by a musical performance by Selena Gomez, featuring three of her songs “Good For You,” “Same Old Love,” and “Hands to Myself.” The set ups for each song were very calculated and well-crafted, pairing her tracks “Good For You” and “Same Old Love” to a crowd of snapping men. Later, she brought more intimacy with “Hands to Myself,” featuring her performing the whole song while rolling around in a bed.