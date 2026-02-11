Pikachu’s First Design Change in 25 Years Gets a Closer Look in New Pokémon Pokopia Images

Game Freak has released new official images of Pikachu’s first major design change in 25 years, giving fans their clearest look yet at the Pokémon Pokopia variant, Peakychu. The new concept art also reveals new details about the mysterious Pikachu form.

New Pokémon Pokopia Images Reveal More Details About Peakychu

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Pokopia dropped its first gameplay trailer in November 2025, Game Freak surprised players by revealing the first new Pikachu variant in 25 years, Peakychu. Not a lot is known about the new Pikachu form, except that it’s “unusually pale” and looks awfully close to a Ghost-type Pokémon.

Videos by VICE

However, Game Freak has just dropped a new batch of images that give us a closer look at the new Pikachu design. In official concept art, we get various poses and expressions of the Pokémon Pokopia Pikachu. However, the images also give us some interesting information directly from the game’s artists themselves.

What Changed in Pikachu’s New Design?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In one of the notes on the pictures, it’s revealed that Peakychu has a droopy tail that is smaller and angled. The new Pikachu variant also drags its tiny tail on the floor while it walks. Which I got to say, is super cute! Finally, the concept art images confirm that Peakychu “glows” when it “emits light.” While there isn’t too much new information here, the new Pikachu design looks even more adorable than when it was first revealed.

Here is everything new in the Pikachu re-design according to the artist notes:

Peakychu’s ears droop.

The color of its entire body is “lighter” and more “pale”

The angles of each ear are different on each side.

Eyes are vertically longer and slightly droopy.

Walks while dragging its tail.

The tail has a gentler angle and is smaller.

It glows when emitting light.

Is Peakychu a Ghost-Type Pokémon?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Fans reacted to the new Peakychu images by theorizing that it could be a Ghost-type Pikachu. While not confirmed, I definitely understand why people think this. When I wrote about the new variant back in 2024, I actually speculated that it could be a Ghost-type Pokémon. After all, the trailer shows Peakychu in a creepy environment and has it glowing white like a spooky spirit.

However, my favorite theory to emerge is that Peakychu is actually a Mimikyu that figured out a way to become a Pikachu. It would be a pretty clever Easter egg. Plus, Peakychu sounds awfully similar to Mimikyu. Although it could just be a play on “peek-a-boo” which would further be a hint that it could be a Ghost-type.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Many fans also point to both of them having similarly shaped tails. However, the most compelling evidence is how both of them have droopy ears that are angled differently on each side. But again, this is all pure speculation. Sadly, the new images released today don’t give us any further hints about this.

Snorlax’s New Pokémon Pokopia Variant Mosslax Gets New Images

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Game Freak also released concept art for the new Snorlax variant Mosslax. Just like Peakychu, the images show the new Pokémon Pokopia Pokémon in various expressions. However, it also reveals that Mosslax actually grows the flower on the top of its head through its emotions.

In the images, we see the new Snorlax design has a small little bud that pops up from its head. It then grows into a flower. In the artist notes, it’s also explained that Mosslax has a flower that “sways” on top of its head. So it appears the little flower is a permanent fixture. Pokémon Pokopia launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5, 2026.