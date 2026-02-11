James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star, Dies at 48

James Van Der Beek, best remembered for starring in the hit ’90s show Dawson’s Creek, has died following a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 48 years old. The late star’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed his passing via a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, February 11.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement read.

Born on March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek rose to fame in the 1990s. In addition to Dawson’s Creek, he appeared in films like Varsity Blues, Scary Movie, The Rules of Attraction, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, among many.

Later in his career, Van Der Beek appeared on shows ranging from the Ryan Murphy drama Pose to singing shows like Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer.

In 2024, Van Der Beek revealed that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and as part of a fundraiser, he signed jerseys of his fictional Varsity Blues character, Jonathan Moxon. In November 2025, he auctioned off items from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues to pay for his treatment.

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.



