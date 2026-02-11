J. Cole Shares What He Plans to Do After Releasing Alleged Final Album, ‘The Fall-Off’

What will J. Cole do now that he’s decided to retire? He might eventually pull a move like Jay-Z did after he released The Black Album in 2003. But for now, he has insisted that The Fall-Off will act as his final record, his definitive mission statement. So what will he do with all the extra time? Evidently, he has no interest in stopping making music. He just intends to do it for others in the future.

During an AMA on inevitable.live, J. Cole opened up about future prospects since he’s not making an album any time soon. Instead, he’s interested in going back to what he used to do: producing. Ultimately, he sees himself either making beats again or just generally helping to sculpt another artist’s vision. Given that he’s spent so much of his career trying to sketch out his own story, Cole wants to focus on something other than himself.

“I wanna make beats, produce for other artists, even if I’m not making the beat. Just helping to craft the vision,” the Fayetteville rapper wrote. “That’s a big passion of mine that I haven’t been able to lock in on cuz for years, my focus was on ME and my story. I think my gift is maybe even greater when I’m in a more selfless role.”

J. Cole Wants to Produce for Other Artists After Releasing ‘Last’ Album

Elsewhere in the AMA, a fan asked about the status of It’s a Boy, a project Cole long teased would come before The Fall-Off. Naturally, the assumption was that it had been scrapped altogether. But the 4 Your Eyez Only artist noted that the timing was all off. Moreover, he didn’t want to flood the market with too much music all at once. The goal was for fans to appreciate The Fall-Off in its entirety rather than it get mixed in with another project.

However, J. Cole fans can rejoice that It’s a Boy will eventually come out. “No it’s not scrapped. it will release. we almost put it out before the album. but with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it’s a lot of music to process,” Cole said.

With his final album taking most of his bandwidth at the moment, fans could find him selling physicals of the album out of the trunk of his old car. “As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers ‘yo you like hip hop??’ Was the beginning of the sales pitch,” J. Cole said after The Fall-Off released.

“When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music.”