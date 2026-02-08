J. Cole Reveals He’s Traveling Around America To Sell His New Album ‘The Fall-Off’ out of His Old Honda Civic

Remember the world before streaming dictated all of our listening habits? Most people had to rely on the radio and the music videos for singles they’d see on MTV, VH1, or BET. Then, you’d roll the dice on whether the album was any good and buy it from there. It took a sense of faith that an artist you like wouldn’t let you down. Unless you were a devoted pirate online, you had to fork over a solid chunk of change per album. Or you could download mixtapes from early acts like Drake and J. Cole.

Then, the implementation of streaming and an increased use of the internet led to a radical change. For a monthly fee, you could practically own every album that’s ever been released. Sure, there are some people who still value the physical experience to buy a vinyl or a CD. But it sadly only represents a certain niche of listeners nowadays.

However, J. Cole has reintroduced some old practices in promotion of his album The Fall-Off. The North Carolina rapper has made it a point to take it back to his roots, to the days when people used to sell mixtapes out of their cars. Next time you see a large crowd of people surrounding a Honda Civic, you might get your chance to meet Cole and cop the new album.

J. Cole Reveals He’s Selling His Album out of the Trunk of His Old Car

The 4 Your Eyez Only artist posted to social media to reveal that he’s put a brand new engine in a car he used to drive before the fame. He recalled how he used to be posted outside a gas station selling CDs to people who love hip-hop. Consequently, J. Cole is taking the same approach to bring his career full circle.

“Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers ‘yo you like hip hop??’ Was the beginning of the sales pitch,” J. Cole shared.

“When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music,” J. Cole continued.

Cole’s first stop brought him to North Carolina A&T. Back in the day, he sold his mixtape The Come Up on its campus for only $1. Naturally, he wanted to bring the moment full circle once again, just like the theme of his album. “First time I ever sold a physical version of my own full project was on your campus during Homecoming. We sold The Come Up for $1 out the trunk of this car. I’m bout to drive to Greensboro right now to see if I can sell a couple copies of The Fall-Off tonight. Full circle !!!” J. Cole wrote.