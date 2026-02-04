J. Cole Details ‘The Fall-Off’, Shares What Inspired Back Cover to the Album

As J. Cole gears up for what could be his final album, he’s sharing the inspiration behind his cover art. In late January 2026, he revealed the front cover of The Fall-Off and explained how his infamous Kendrick Lamar apology played a role.

“2 years ago, after the events that still feed the algorithm to this day, I became incredibly re-inspired. The album slowly blossomed into a double disc as the concept expanded. I felt there should be an additional cover that represented that,” Cole wrote. “Something just as strong as the first, with my face on it, so when I look back in 20 years, I can see an image of who I was at the time I released the project I worked on for so long.”

Videos by VICE

Now, with the album approaching its release date, J. Cole has shared the cover art for the back of the album. The track list is split between two discs, written out in red font on the ceiling of a room. On the walls, other pieces of iconic album art are plastered with artists who inform why he started rapping. Accompanying the art, Cole detailed how his first mixtape informs what could be his last project.

J. Cole Shares What to Expect From His Upcoming Album ‘The Fall-Off’

Cole recalls his first prominent mixtape, The Come Up. He was 19, looking to craft a double meaning from the title: a come-up in the rap game, from North Carolina to New York alike. On the tape, there are skits depicting him returning home. With The Fall-Off, he aims to do that with two other big moments in his life.

“Disc 29 tells a story of me returning to my hometown at age 29,” J. Cole explains. “A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most, I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life; my woman, my craft, and my city. Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39 year old man. Older and a little closer to peace.”

For the art itself, the artists on his wall harken back to when J. Cole was 15. He would look up at the wall and aspire to be like them. Consequently, he believes that their spirits are with him on The Fall-Off, too. He says, “When this album releases, please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical way, are in the music too.”