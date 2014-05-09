Are You Ready to Wear Flares Again?

Franklin & Marshall tops
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MILLICENT HAILES
STYLING BY ANNA CURTEIS
Stylist Assistant: Thea McCarthy
Hair: Jake Gallagher
Makeup: Mona Leanne and Hollie Lewis
Models: Lola, Cici Cavanagh and India from Profile, Mona Leanne, Grace Hunt
Videos by VICE
Beyond Retro top, jeans and shoes
American Apparel t-shirt, Izabel dress
Bjorn Borg bra, Fruit Of The Loom trousers
Beyond Retro top, Vintage Coach bag from Rokit
Beyond Retro bikini and bag
Motel top, F&F trousers; Beyond Retro t-shirt and trousers
Beyond Retro top, Champion shorts, K-Swiss trainers