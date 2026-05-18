The Uranus Cazimi in Gemini Is Coming, and 3 Zodiac Signs Are in for a Major Wake-Up Call

If you’re into astrology, you might already know we have a powerful transit coming up on May 22: the Uranus Cazimi. Occurring in the air sign of Gemini, the astrological event is expected to trigger increased energy and awareness. When this occurs, you’ll no longer be able to avoid the truth.

“Any planet’s cazimi—or cyclic conjunction with the sun—represents a cleansing and moment of rebirth,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “When the life-giving Sun links up with disruptive Uranus in Gemini on May 22nd, the conjunction arrives like a lightning bolt, shocking our systems and jolting us awake, both literally and metaphorically.”

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Wondering how to prepare for this transit? Here’s what you can expect from the Uranus Cazimi in Gemini—and the three signs most impacted.

What to Expect From the Uranus Cazimi

The Uranus Cazimi brings an undeniable energetic shift, sparking new perspectives on matters we once felt sure of.

“Gemini rules the hands, arms, lungs, nerves, and vocal cords, so this cazimi begs for more profound awareness of the established ways in which we up and down regulate, physically and emotionally,” says Tate. “Maybe we have childhood patterns to recognize and old stories to rewrite?”

If you allow it, this transit will help you heal, grow, and evolve into a more open-minded version of yourself. Pay attention to any downloads you might receive during this time, as they might just bring the clarity you’ve been seeking.

“This Uranus Cazimi marks the first time we have hit the ‘refresh’ button on our new Uranian operating system since the odd outer planet entered Taurus in 2018,” Tate says. “An update is certainly loading! Think: Chaos goes digital. Creativity as rebellion. New language and forms of transport or currency are powerful forces of change to existing norms.”

“All we can do is get curious about our own narratives and be open to flipping the script when necessary,” Tate adds. “Necessity mothers invention, after all.”

Signs Most Affected by Uranus Cazimi in Gemini

While everyone will feel the weight of this transit, these three signs will experience it the most.

1. Gemini

Gemini, this transit is occurring in your sign, triggering the most mayhem for you. However, when approached intentionally, this astrological event can help you transform in ways you never imagined.

“The King of Chaos has entered the building! While the ability to evolve is second nature to you, Gemini, this cazimi comes like a vision quest, inspiring you to fully step into what’s new and next,” Tate explains. “Get extra curious about all that is in flux for best results.”

2. Leo

Leo, you’re used to performing in the spotlight. However, this transit will present new opportunities that are worth exploring. Your sense of purpose will feel heightened and undeniable.

“As the Sun is your ruler, every planet’s cazimi presents you a unique opportunity for personal clarity and refinement, Leo,” says Tate. “As our fixed fire sign, change does not come quickly or without deep purpose; you have to believe in every new mission you undertake. Your heart has to be in it. Let yourself get truly excited.”

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, this transit will fuel your mission to make the world a better place.

“Modern astrologers give Uranus rulership over your sign, Aquarius, and while that may be debatable, there is no doubt that you and the shocking outer planet share a simpatico when it comes to disrupting outmoded established norms,” says Tate. “You are here to see the world become a fairer and more equitable place. This cazimi is here for it.”