Daily Horoscope: May 18, 2026

Monday’s not easing you in gently. Venus moves into Cancer today, and the Moon is right there to meet it, pulling the whole sky toward something warmer, more honest, and harder to ignore. Mars moving into Taurus means the frantic, impulsive energy of recent weeks is finally being asked to sit down and commit to something. The era of the half-finished, the almost-said, and the good-enough is getting a hard deadline, stargazer. Today, the sky rewards the people who stop rehearsing and actually show up. The energy is there, the conditions are right, and the only thing left is you. Follow through. Mean it this time.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars is leaving your sign today and moving into Taurus, which might feel like someone turned the voltage down. That relentless push you’ve been running on has a new address now. The energy available to you is slower, more deliberate, Aries. Not everything worth building gets built at full speed. Some things actually need you to stay in one place long enough to finish them.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus is moving into Cancer today, and the Moon is right there to meet it, which means your emotional and romantic life just got a lot more tender than you’re used to admitting. You’re not always great at letting people see that side of you, Taurus. But something today is creating the exact right conditions for it. Don’t waste them.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury is home in your sign, and your brain is firing on all cylinders, which sounds great until you realize you’ve started four things today and finished zero. The ideas are good, Gemini. They’re always good. But one fully realized thing will always beat six half-baked ones. Pick the most important and stay with it longer than feels comfortable. That’s where the good stuff is

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon moves into your sign today and conjuncts Venus on the way in, which is about as warm and full a welcome home as the sky can offer. Let yourself actually receive it, Cancer. You spend so much energy holding space for everyone else that you’ve gotten bad at accepting it when the universe points it back at you. Today it is. Take it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is still in conjunction with Ceres, and is asking something specific: who’s actually being fed by what you’re building? You’re good at the vision, good at the execution, but Leo, the nourishment question is the one you skip. Today’s a good day to ask whether the people you love most are actually feeling that love. Or just witnessing it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been consuming information like it’s going out of style — articles, opinions, options, plans. At some point, that stops being research and starts being avoidance, Virgo. Mercury in Gemini is only making it worse, feeding that restless brain more tabs to open. You already have enough to work with. Close some of it down and actually use what you know.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s a conversation you’ve been softening until it barely resembles what you actually meant to say. Venus moving into Cancer brings your ruling planet into warmer, more emotional territory today, Libra, and the Moon is right there amplifying all of it. You don’t have to be brutal. But you do have to be honest. The gentle edit isn’t working anymore.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde has a way of making every moment feel like it needs to mean something, and you, of all people, don’t need encouragement in that department. But constant excavation is exhausting, Scorpio. Not everything requires dismantling. Not every feeling needs a psychological autopsy. Some things are allowed to just be fine. Let today be evidence that you can exist without a reckoning.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You give advice like a pro and take it like an amateur. Someone in your life has been telling you something you need to hear, and you’ve been nodding along while privately dismissing it. Jupiter in Cancer is asking you to actually absorb it this time, Sagittarius. The people closest to you can see something you can’t right now. That’s worth something.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re moving fast and calling it decisive but those aren’t the same thing and you know it. The version of you that built everything you’re proud of was methodical, rigorous, relentless in the right ways. That’s still available to you, Capricorn. Whatever you’re rushing toward right now deserves the same standard you hold everything else to. Slow down before you have to start over.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The idea is brilliant. It always is. But at some point, the idea has to leave your head and actually exist somewhere in the real world. You’re comfortable in the conceptual, Aquarius — it’s the execution where things get complicated and messy and human, which is exactly why you stall there. Today, do one concrete thing with it. Just one. That’s how it starts.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Something has been pulling at you emotionally, and you’ve been treating it like a feeling to sit with instead of information to act on. There’s a difference, Pisces, and deep down you know which one this is. The universe has been pretty clear about it. At some point, the feeling becomes the excuse. What would actually doing something about it look like?

Pisces monthly horoscope