Copenhagen’s Shadow Age Serves Up a Slice of Raw Emotion in the Video for “Vexed”

Sometimes, this whole “being alive” thing can get tough. It can seem as if the universe is throwing a bunch of tough shit your way as part of some cruel and sadistic scheme—or sometimes, you simply can’t find your keys again (seriously, where do they go every time?!?) and it really, really gets to you. Through struggles big and small, it’s safe to say we’ve all writhed and vexed in the in the maw of human emotion—which is what Shadow Age touches on in his latest video.

In the hauntingly intimate video for “Vexed” – a song off of his recently-premiered self-titled debut EP – the Copenhagen native explicitly maps out our human struggles. His fleetingly dark, electronic soundscapes are visually manifested, showcasing the minutest details of human desperation expressed by three characters against the backdrop of an ominous, Kafka-esque Copenhagen.

The result is a grandiose, verbally intangible, introspective plunge into the wordless and yet undeniably familiar sea of human emotion. “Vexed” is neither darkness nor light—and yet maybe it’s both. Watch it and find out for yourself. If you like what you see, catch Shadow Age at Trailerpark Festival next week and at New Note Festival in early August.