In Today’s Comic, Julian Glander Enters the Secret World of Best Friend Sleepovers Af Julian Glander oktober 7, 2015, 2:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more from Julian Glander at his Twitter, Instagram, and blog. Tagget:Ben Carson, Bernie Sanders, Best Friends, CGI comics, Comics!, girls, Juilian Glander, lights on, plan, PLEASE LOOK AT ME, Presidential candidates, sleepover secrets, sleepovers, ted cruz, ted nope, text, Vice comics, zoobie Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE Death, Hardcore, and Other Matters: Talking Horror with Ho99o9 28.09.16 Af Thea De Gallier Cody ChesnuTT Wants a Better Future for Humanity 26.09.16 Af Daniel Montesinos-Donaghy What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/25 26.09.16 Af Kathy Iandoli So, Lil Wayne Officiated a Same-Sex Marriage at Rikers Island 26.09.16 Af Alex Robert Ross