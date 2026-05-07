Lois Griffin Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date, and Bundle Items Confirmed

The Lois Griffin Fortnite skin bundle has been leaked early online by dataminers. The Family Guy character will be featured in a Fox Mother’s Day set being released in the battle royale. Here is everything included in the Lois Griffin Fortnite collab, including emotes and back bling.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Lois Griffin Fortnite skin release date is Friday, May 8, 2026. This is the second Family Guy collab Epic Games has done in the battle royale, as Peter Griffin was included in the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass. The new Lois Griffin cosmetic will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

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However, trying to figure out when that is in different time zones can be a bit tricky. To make it easier, we’ve created a table below that shows you when the new Fox Mother’s Day set goes live in all major regions:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM May 8 North America (ET) 8:00 PM May 8 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM May 8 UK (BST) 1:00 AM May 9 Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM May 9 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM May 9 South Korea (KST) 9:00 AM May 9 Australia (AEST) 10:00 AM May 9 New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM May 9

Lois Griffin Fortnite Skin Revealed (First Look)

The Lois Griffin Fortnite skin was in April after the V40.30 update went live. However, dataminers have now posted more screenshots of what the Family Guy outfit looks like in-game.

To give you a closer first look, here is an HD image of the Lois Griffin Fortnite skin:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fox Mother’s Day Fortnite Bundle Items and Prices Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

In case you missed it, Lois Griffin is actually being released alongside the Fox Mother’s Day Fortnite banner, which also includes King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill and Bob’s Burgers’ Linda Belcher. However, players will be able to purchase each character in their own standalone bundle.

One of the more exciting items being added is the a Family Guy theme song emote, that has Lois Griffin playing it on her piano. For your convenience, we are going to post the entire Fox Mother’s Day Fortnite cosmetic item list below, along with their potential pricing:

Lois Griffin, Peggy Hill, and Linda Belcher Cosmetics Revealed

Lois Griffin Bundle: 2,000 V-Bucks Lois Griffin (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks Lois’ Groceries (Back Bling): 200 V-Bucks Lois’ Boxing Gloves (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks Piano Woman (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

2,000 V-Bucks Linda Belcher Bundle: 2,500 V-Bucks Linda Belcher (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks Polka Dot Bunkini (Back Bling): 200 V-Bucks Linda’s Coffee Pot (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks Save the Bird (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

2,500 V-Bucks Peggy Hill (Skin): 2,000 V-Bucks Peggy Hill (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks Backboard Blackboard (Back Bling): 200 V-Bucks Peggy’s Trophy (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks HOYEAH! (Emote): 500 V-Bucks Pencil Snapper (Weapon Wrap): 500 V-Bucks

2,000 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

It should be pointed out that Epic Games does not confirm pricing before release, so the above prices are an estimate. However, the Fox Father’s Day collab, which was released in 2025, had the same number of cosmetic items and each set was priced at 2,000 V-Bucks. Of course, prices could go up in 2026. However, we expect the above pricing to be largely pretty accurate.