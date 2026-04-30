New Fortnite Skins Leaked in V40.30 Update – Star Wars Clone Wars, Family Guy & King of the Hill

A wave of new Fortnite skins has just been leaked after the V40.30 update went live. Dataminers uncovered several major new collabs that include Star Wars Clone Wars, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Bob’s Burgers. Here is a first look at 7 new cosmetics coming to the battle royale soon according to Fortnite leaks.

Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Bob’s Burgers Fortnite Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR, HypeX

Although we’ve had King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy Fortnite collabs before, this time we are getting the women of the animated series! Yes, that’s right, Lois Griffin, Peggy Hill, and Linda Belcher skins have been leaked for Fortnite. The three matriarchs will get their own cosmetic items and will be available in a new Fox Mother’s Day Bundle.

Videos by VICE

Finally, Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite skins have also been leaked. According to popular dataminer Shiina BR, both Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker from the animated series will be debuting in the battle royale soon. More importantly, we also got our first look at what all of these skins look like, as their in-game models have also been leaked.

For your convenience, here are HD images to give you a preview of what the new Fortnite skins look like in-game:

Lois Griffin (Family Guy Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Peggy Hill (King of the Hill Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Linda Belcher (Bob’s Burgers Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Ashoka (Star Wars Clone Wars Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Anakin Skywalker (Star Wars Clone Wars Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Lady Waveflow (Bundle Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

As mentioned above, a Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite collab has been leaked. Its release date is rumored to be Thursday, May 1, 2026. However, this is not confirmed. In the Fortnite V40.30 update, a new Star Wars loading screen was leaked.

Typically, when Fortnite collabs get loading screens, it’s tied to a larger event or game mode. Several Star Wars Fortnite cosmetic items have also been leaked by dataminers. For example, we are getting Stormtrooper Kicks, as well as a Fishstick Carbonite Back Bling, which is a reference to an infamous Han Solo scene in Star Wars Return of the Jedi.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR, Epic Games

Finally, there have also been claiming that Star Wars lightsabers are finally coming to Chapter 7 Season 2. Although, unfortunately, they appear to be Fortnite Creative map items, and not official pickaxes.