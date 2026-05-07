Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Launch Trailer Showcases More Suits, Villains, and a Classic 90s Song

The launch of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is just a few weeks away and fans are getting one more story-focused trailer to help build the hype.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Launch Trailer

It’s been four years since the launch of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and it’s finally almost time for the next major TT Games release. LEGO fans did get LEGO Horizon Adventures from Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo in 2024, but that definitely didn’t scratch the same itch as the familiar TT Games formula. The upcoming Batman-themed LEGO game has the potential to be a major hit when it arrives in just a few weeks.

Videos by VICE

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is in its big marketing push to drive pre-orders before the upcoming launch and the team just released a brand-new trailer. The launch trailer, set to Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” from the Batman Forever (1995) film soundtrack, features a ton of new footage and the closest look yet at the game’s story. Eagle-eyed comic book fans are already busy examining the brand-new trailer to spot every Easter egg they can find.

The trailer features new cinematic and gameplay moments of the Caped Crusader and his crime-fighting allies – Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul – as they take on an ever-growing threat from The Joker, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, Two-Face, Ra’s al Ghul, Bane, and other infamous DC Super-Villains in the ultimate LEGO Batman experience.

Although the game doesn’t feature dozens of unlockable characters like many prior LEGO games, this one will feature tons of different Batsuits for players to unlock. There will also be lots of costume variations available for cast of other playable characters.

Pre-orders are available now for the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game. Early access for the game kicks off three days before launch for players who pre-order the deluxe edition of the game. All pre-orders will receive The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit (at launch), inspired by the acclaimed comic book series.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news, updates, and guides.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will launch worldwide on May 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam & Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will launch later in 2026 and is available to Wishlist now.