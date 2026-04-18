All Confirmed Batsuits in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight So Far

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is jam-packed with 100 different outfits for its playable characters, including a ton of variations of the Batsuit for the caped crusader. Although they haven’t all been revealed yet, there are a handful that we do have confirmation of.

Lego BatMan: Legacy of the Dark Knight Batsuits Explained

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Unlike most LEGO games, which includes dozens (or more) unlockable characters for players to control LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has a trimmed down cast of just seven playable characters at launch.

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That said, each of those seven characters has their own abilities, skills, and a ton of cosmetic options. When it comes to Batman, that means tons of variations of the classic Batsuit to unlock and acquire.

The game has already confirmed 30+ different Batsuits for players to collect. There are likely more surprises to arrive when the game actually launches, but at the moment, here is a full list of every Batsuit that has been confirmed for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight…

Batman Ninja – Samurai Armor

This suit is inspired by the 2018 American-Japanese animated superhero film.

Batman of Zur-En-Arrh

The Zur-En-Arrh suit is a deep cut that first appeared in Silver Age comics. The character is an alien named Tlano from the planet Zur-En-Arrh who decided to become a version of Batman for his own planet.

Gotham By Gaslight

Gotham by Gaslight is a run of DC Comics that was adapted into a 2018 animated superhero film.

Batman (1966)

Batman 1966 is inspired by the original live action Batman TV series.

LEGO Batman 1989 NES Game

As the name implies, this suit is meant to duplicate the look from the 1989 NES game.

Absolute

This suit is inspired by the Absolute Universe line of DC comics.

Arkham

The Arkham suit draws inspiration from the costume used in the Rocksteady video games.

Batman Beyond

The Batman Beyond suit is inspired by Terry McGinnis’ suit from the late 90s and early 2000s cartoon series.

Black Suit

This suit seems to be inspired by the live action 1989 Batman film.

Brave and the Bold

The Brave and the Bold suit is inspired by the Brave and the Bold comics and the related animated series.

Columbia Film Serial

This is another deep cut. This one is inspired by the 1940s Columbia Pictures serialized adaptations.

Costume Party

This suit was shared on the game’s official instagram.

“Caped Crusader or swashbuckling pirate? Why not both for Halloween!”

Gold Batsuit

The Gold Batsuit is a special unlock that comes with one of the physical LEGO sets.

Golden Age

As the name implies, this suit is inspired by the Golden Age of DC Comics.

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

This suit is a recreation of the previous LEGO Batman: The Videogame suit.

Party Music Batsuit

Rainbow

The Batman rainbow suit debuted in Detective Comics #241 (1957) as a tactical distraction.

Sonar Suit

The Sonar Suit is one of Batman’s high-tech suits used in various comics, but made more famous by the Batman Forever film.

The Animated Series

Another self-explanatory one, this suit is a replica of the costume from Batman: The Animated Series.

The Batman

This suit is inspired by the 2022 The Batman film.

The Dark Knight Returns

This suit features the iconic chunky bat symbol created by Frank Miller in The Dark Knight Returns comics.

The Dark Knight Rises

Finally, this suit draws inspiration from the last Christopher Nolan Batman film.

The following batsuits will be appearing in the game, but photos of them have not been spotted yet:

Gray Ghost

DC KO

KnightsEnd

LEGO Batman Movie

Merry Little Batman

Nightmare

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman V Superman

Red Rain

Zero Year

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches worldwide on May 22, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will launch later in 2026 and can be Wishlisted now.