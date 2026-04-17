Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – All Physical LEGO Sets That Include In-Game Unlocks

Gamers who plan to pick up Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight when it releases in a few weeks may want to consider checking out these physical LEGO sets that each also unlocks some in-game items.

All Physical LEGO Sets with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Tie-In Content

Four new LEGO DC Batman sets are available now, each including in-game digital content redeemable when LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases. One of the new sets unlocks a special costume for Batman and the rest can be used to unlock gold variants of four iconic Batmobiles.

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The LEGO DC Batman: Batman Logo set will unlock an exclusive gold Batsuit for the video game.

Additionally, the LEGO DC Batman: The Batman Batmobile, LEGO DC Batman Batman v Superman Batmobile, and LEGO DC Batman: Batman & Robin Batmobile sets include an in-game playable version of each respective vehicle, plus an exclusive gold variant of each vehicle, for the video game.

Completionists and collectors should note that the exclusive in-game gold Batsuit and gold vehicle variants are only available through purchase of the LEGO sets.

Here are the prices and details of each of the sets:

Batman Logo

The Batman Logo set is the most expensive of the bunch and will cost players $79.99.

This set features 678 pieces and includes authentic accessories, two minifigs, a golden anniversary coin, features a Batcave suit vault door.

The LEGO DC Batman: Batman Logo set will unlock an exclusive gold Batsuit for the video game.

The Batman Batmobile

This set, inspired by the 2022 movie, retails for $29.99. The set comes in at 330 pieces and features one minifigure.

This set includes an in-game playable version of this The Batman Batmobile vehicle, plus an exclusive gold variant of the vehicle.

Batman v Superman Batmobile

This Batman v Superman set is inspired by the 2016 movie and retails for $29.99. The set comes in at 220 pieces and features one minifigure.

This set includes an in-game playable version of this Batman v Superman Batmobile vehicle, plus an exclusive gold variant of the vehicle.

Batman & Robin Batmobile

This set, inspired by the 1997 movie, retails for $29.99. The set comes in at 272 pieces and features one minifigure.

This set includes an in-game playable version of this Batman & Robin Batmobile vehicle, plus an exclusive gold variant of the vehicle.

Be sure to check back in the coming days for lots more LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news, updates, and guides.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches worldwide on May 22, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will launch later in 2026 and can be Wishlisted now.