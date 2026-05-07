Xbox Free Play Days Includes Console Version of One of the Most Popular Board Games Of All-Time

Another Xbox Free Play Days event has arrived and gamers have the chance to enjoy two exciting titles all weekend.

Catan Joins Xbox Free Play Days

Another round of Xbox Free Play Days is upon us and gamers have some new titles to explore over the next few days.

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This weekend’s Xbox Free Play Days titles include:

Catan: Console Edition

Deadside

Catan: Console Edition is a very solid adaptation of the popular designer board game. The game usually retails for $19.99 and there are a handful of DLC packs and other add-ons that players can consider if they get hooked on the title.

“Play the official video game of CATAN on Console! Acquire resources, master new strategies, and build your settlements across a board that comes to life. Challenge friends in your living room or play against smart & dynamic AI to become the winning Catanian, then take these skills online with full cross-play compatibility!

Charmed by opportunity and the promise of faraway riches, you and a collection of likeminded adventurers abandon your homeland and livelihoods to discover new lands. After a long and arduous journey, fraught with danger and difficulty, you arrive at the shores of a lush land, untouched by humanity, and abundant in resources.

But you are not the first to set foot on this new island, there are others who are looking to thrive – and survive. Welcome to CATAN!”

Additionally, this week’s Free Play Days list also offers survival shooter fans a chance to check out 2020’s Deadside.

Deadside blends your favorite Survival Shooter elements in a fast-paced open world where progression is swift and loot is plenty. Obtain valuable gear, and store it in a safe zone. Or build your own fortress in the wild, securing it with turrets, making it cozy while boosting your stats, and use it to store your vehicles and loot. Traverse the world by foot, car, motorcycle, boat, or a Quick Travel metro system. Make friends or enemies. Join PVP or PVE servers. Explore the vast open world filled with challenging events, and raid your enemies.

Gamers should take note that an active Game Pass Ultimate or Core subscription is required for online play.

Players who are ready to dive into any of the games available this weekend can follow these steps to get started:

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details pages on Xbox.com.

Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential membership.

To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

As always, players who enjoy either of these titles and want to continue playing after the Free Play Days period ends will have the option to purchase them at a limited time discount. Gamers who buy a game after the Free Play Days event can continue playing right where they left off.

The new Xbox Free Play Days games should be available Thursday through Monday, May 11th around 7 PM UTC.