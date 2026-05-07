Too Cheap to Buy Smart Appliances? This $26 Gadget Is the Workaround

It looks like something that’d be a project for a middle school robotics class, but there’s an undeniable ingenuity to the SwitchBot Button Pusher, down to $26 (from its $29 retail price) for Mother’s Day.

It’s a squarish block about 1.5 by 1.5 inches, and on one side a little rectangular chunk of plastic pivots out of the cube until it’s reaching out 90 degrees. Use it for light switches, fan switches, coffee makers, and whatever other dumb, non-smart-home-connected device you wish you could command with your voice, operate from an app when you’re miles away from home, or set to an automatic, hands-off schedule.

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hey bub, just a little hubbub about hubs

In order to control the SwitchBot with your voice via Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, or to control it remotely when you’re away from home or integrate it into IFTTT smart home routines, you need to buy a SwitchBot Hub. You can get one separately for $36 or in a bundle with a SwitchBot Button Pusher for $69, but that’s more money to lay out.

Even without a hub, though, you can use the SwitchBot’s app to set routines and operate it as long as you’re within Bluetooth range. The SwitchBot mounts anywhere you can stick it. Literally. It sticks on via an adhesive backing, so you don’t have to permanently attach it to anything.

how it works – Credit: switchbot

You can get SwitchBots in white or black, although I’d guess that plenty more people would want them in white to blend in with the white light switches and small appliances common in homes. The SwitchBot runs off one replaceable CR2 battery.

You can buy a version of the SwitchBot that’s technically rechargeable. It has a removable, rechargeable CR2 battery that you charge by connecting it to a charger via a USB-C cable. The rechargeable SwitchBot is $30, down from $34, as long as you don’t forget to click the coupon before checkout.