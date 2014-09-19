Sleeve Notes: Claire

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: German band Claire.

Claire are hard to pin down sonically, pairing pop bombast and memorable choruses with deep production that’s seen them compared to everyone from Chvrches to Bastille to The xx and Lorde. The group pick influences from the likes of Tegan & Sara, Darkside, Caribou and more in their Sleeve Notes mix below.

Noisey: Hi Claire. What are the three best things about Germany?

Claire: Electronic music scene.

Football.

People.

What are the three worst things?

German Schlager.

Burocracy.

People.



What are you working on at the moment?

After playing a lot of shows and festivals since we finished our debut album “the great escape” nearly two years ago, we will play two more shows in London (Oslo 24.9. // Koko 26.9.), before we’re finally going back to the studio where we take our time to write new songs!

What’s the best festival you’ve played this Summer and why?

Rock-A-Field Festival in Luxembourg. It was quite a journey to get there and when we arrived it rained really badly. We played the tent stage and by the time we went on stage, it was so packed that they had to close the tent although the rain had stopped. We never would have expected something like that there and so it was one of the most pleasent surprises this summer. After we packed our van, we went to see Foals for the first time live and we were all blown away by the energy, honesty and perfection of their show. Quite a day!

Was there overarching idea with the mix?

We wanted to give you an idea what were currently into and play some tracks we recently discovered. Last track is a remix of our song “my audacity” by Evens, we really love!

Tracklist:

Octave Minds – Anthem

Darkside – Gone to Soon

Alex Banks – A Matter Of Time ft. Elizabeth Bernholz (Frank Wiedemann Remix)

Dark Sky – Odyssey

Occupanther – Down (B-Ju Remix)

Zoot Woman – Lifeline

Caribou – Can’t Do Without You (Tale of Us & Mano Le Tough Remix)

Lil Silva – First Mark

Schlachthofbronx – UP

Tegan and Sara – Closer (Until the Ribbon Breaks Remix)

Claire – My Audacity (Evens Remix)

Claire return to the UK for two special London shows – Sep 24th at Oslo and Sep 26th at Koko.