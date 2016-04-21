Watch Norwegian Punk Band Sløtface Occupy a Mine With a Bunch of Activists in “Sponge State”

Protesting against the shitty things in life is important, but no matter how much you care about a cause, the actual act of protesting for it could have a tendency to drag on for a bit. Take sit-in protests: you might spend hours, days, sometimes weeks, sitting in the same place. You might run out of food, conversation and morale. Your beliefs may keep you warm from the cold, but what happens when the entertainment runs out? Surely everyone wants a calm respite, even when protesting?

That’s where Norwegian punk four-piece Sløtface come in. After hearing that nature activists were protesting against Nordic Mining in Førde, they decided to head down there to play a gig, join them in their cause, and shoot a music video in the process.

“After an eleven-hour drive, four ferries and a fucking blizzard, we finally got our gear up the mountain and played a show for the chained-up activists and some Finnish workers,” Sløtface told Noisey. “Eventually the protesters were arrested, and each received a $1200 USD fine, and we got banned from being on the mountain.”



“The activists received more than $100,000 USD in fines, and were sued for an additional $250,000 USD – a Nordic Mining lawsuit that was thankfully dropped in March 2016. Nordic Mining still has permission from the Norwegian Government to continue drilling and dumping waste in this Førde, and other førde, and researchers are unsure of how this will affect the eco-system. We hope that by showing these brave, young people in our music video, other people will take action and stand up for things they believe in.”

Watch the video below: