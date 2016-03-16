Stream the Brand New Deftones Screamer “Doomed User”

We’re just a few weeks out from the release of the new Deftones album Gore, the California alt-metal quintet’s first since 2012’s Koi No Yokan and the 2013 passing of longtime bassist Chi Cheng. Last month they shared the moody Gore opener “Prayers/Triangles,” but today we get a taste of the riproaring Deftones of old with “Doomed User,” a good old fashioned Chino screamer marrying murderously heavy riffs, bruised shouts, and dizzying shocks of melody in the style of classics like “Hexagram” and “Diamond Eyes.” Stream “Doomed User” right here, courtesy of Sirius XM’s Octane channel for 24 hours before the song’s March 17 iTunes release. Gore is out April 8. They’re back. They’re fucking back.