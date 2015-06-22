Tanlines’ Video for “Palace” Features Natasha Lyonne, Leo Fitzpatrick from ‘Kids’ and Ray from ‘Girls’

Hello Williamsburg. Three things I thought in the first few moments of watching it. Hey! There’s Ray from Girls. I always see Ray from Girls in Williamsburg and I get excited EVERY SINGLE TIME. Two, this opening scene clearly takes place at Baby’s All Right, which is a venue that does really good bloody Marys a Sunday. And three, man, I need to get out of Williamsburg. Actually my fourth thought was mmm French fries. But I digress.

The new Tanlines tune is sparkly synth-pop dappled with their trademark plinkety guitars. They’re singing about love. This much is clear. What is not clear is WTF is happening in this video. Ray from Girls—real name Alex Karpovsky—stars and directs in this clip which also heavily features Natasha Lyonne, Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance), plus a late in the day cameo from Leo Fitzpatrick (from Kids). As you might expect from such an ensemble, the tone of the video is playful and knowing and despite me not really following the storyline there are some amusing moments in a boardroom (yes really), some great o-faces, plus a wonderful warning for all men who are cheating, two-timing, three or four timing scumbags.

Enjoy!

Tanlines’ second album, Highlights, is out now.