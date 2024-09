The Burning Hell is the alter-ego of songwriter and ukulele-slinger Mathias Kom. Essentially, this means he can create music outside of his usual remit, writing songs about death that are fun to dance to, filming music videos in a swimming pool with all his clothes on, that sort of thing. He’s just put out his sixth (SIXTH!) album and above is a video in support of it. The track is called “Wallflowers” and the lyrics are great, use your ears and listen to them.