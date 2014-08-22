Notting Hill’s Got Nothing On Huddersfield

Earth Rocker sound system crew. One of the biggest and most respected sound systems in the north of England. Photo courtesy Stephen Burke.

This weekend, it’d be difficult to argue that West London wasn’t the capital of sound system culture in the UK. But Notting Hill has had plenty of northen competition over the years. In the 70s and 80s, Huddersfield, a market town nestled within the Pennine Hills of West Yorkshire, was alive with some of the country’s most legendary soundsystems and on the tour schedule of every major artist coming out of Jamaica.

Sound System Culture is a remarkable collection of previously unseen archive material including some breathtaking photography orchestrated by oral historian Mandeep Samra and editor/designer/publisher Al ‘Fingers” Newman. The Sound System Culture project encompasses a documentary, touring exhibition and book – Sound System Culture: Celebrating Huddersfield’s Sound Systems – out now through One Love Books. We interviewed Mandeep and Al about the book, which aims to celebrate the people who helped establish Huddersfield as the reggae and sound system capital of northern England.

Orvelle Pusey AKA Bigga Puss was born in London to Jamaican parents, moving to Huddersfield aged two to be closer to his mother’s family. Bigga set up Shakatone Esquire sound system in the mid-1970s, which operated up until the late 80s. Photo courtesy Orvelle “Bigga Puss” Pusey.

Most people will never wouldn’t think of Huddersfield as a hub of sound system culture? Can you describe what happened there in the 70s and 80s?

Al Newman: Many West Indian people settled in Huddersfield after World War Two, to fill labour shortages in places like the textile mills, NHS, chemical factories and other industries. Sound systems were part of the culture they brought with them, and by the 1970s sound system culture was flourishing in Huddersfield. London sounds would regularly come to Huddersfield to clash against the Huddersfield sounds.

Mandeep Samra: The project revealed that a major scene existed in Huddersfield during that time, out of a handful of venues and suburban cellars. At one time the town had over thirty sound systems, which were a unique response to racism, poverty and unemployment in the UK. Although many of the sound operators from back in the days no longer play out, Huddersfield’s sound system scene is still going strong, with sounds such as Technics Worldbeat, Sir Debonaire, Million International, Solid C, Zion InnaVision, Earth Rocker and Axis sound system still active and keeping the tradition alive.

Traditionally the music played on big systems was the kind of music that could only have been made in a warm, sunny place. What context does it take on when played in this cold, damp place, so far from what some people would regard as ‘home’?

Mandeep: When first generation Jamaicans arrived in the UK they looked for ways of coming together to share stories of back home. Music brought people together initially through small gatherings at peoples houses, where they’d socialise and play music on a radiogram. People needed to go somewhere after club hours and so the blues parties came about which would normally consist of a sound system set up in someone’s cellar. These social gatherings reminded people of back home. Sunshine was in people’s hearts when they could listen to reggae music.

Al: Yeah I think the music and dances reminded people of home, and took their minds off the struggle and hardship of life in the UK. But it’s important to know that some great reggae was made in Huddersfield too. Check out Ian Smith and The Inner Mind for example.

Flyer for a Frankie Paul show, with support from London-based sound system Sir Coxsone Outernational, at Silver Sands, Venn Street. Courtesy Howard Belafonte

Venn Street in Huddersfield was the hotspot for the northern sound system scene. Did the place get any recognition in the West Indies, or the places the music originated?

Al: Venn Street was well known among Jamaican artists who toured the UK as it was a regular destination for them.

Mandeep: Yeah, artists from Jamaica would want to play in Huddersfield after hearing stories about how hospitable the people were.

Aba Shanti-I, Sottotetto Sound Club, Bologna, Italy, 19 January 2013. Photo by Mauro Sindici

Do you think the term and culture of the soundsystem has been hijacked as of late by big brands, appropriating the culture to make a DJ set seem more exciting?

Al: No. I think Red Bull and other brands who have endorsed sound system culture have raised its profile, which is a good thing.

What about true sound system culture outside of London, which can often be forgotten about, even ignored? Other genres like jungle flourished in the northern cities.

Al: Because a lot of the British media is based in London, there has been a lot of focus there, but other places like Birmingham and Bristol have also had recognition. I think it’s just that Huddersfield hasn’t had much attention until now.

A mid-1970s 500-watt valve (tube) amplifier, manufacturer unknown, powered by ten valves. Photo by Elliot Baxter

The face of bass-driven music, especially dub, has changed drastically over the last 30-40 years. Do you think it still represents the same thing?

Mandeep: It changes and moves with the time because dub music is versatile. However reggae roots is music rooted in its foundation and what was produced in the 70s is not the same as what’s made today.

What about Caribbean music more generally, which has mutated alongside many other types of British music over the past half-century, informing a great deal of it. Do you think in 2014 its grip is still as strong?

Mandeep: The internet has played a big role in enabling people to access reggae music and today it’s not only for Caribbean people but for everyone. With the current economic crisis all over the world roots music and its message reaches more people.

Al: I feel like Caribbean music is as influential as it has ever been within popular music. If you listen to UK chart music today there’s a lot of Caribbean-inspired beats and an increasing number of featured Caribbean artists. Popcaan just featured in the UK top 10 for example. I think we will see more and more Caribbean artists featuring in UK chart music over the next few years.

Heritage HiFi speaker boxes, custom-built by Paul Axis (Huddersfield) for Mandeep Samra’s touring exhibition that accompanies the book. Photo by Elliot Baxter





