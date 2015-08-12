Thom Yorke Heads to Broadway to Compose an Original Score for the Revival of ‘Old Times’ by Harold Pinter

Photo by Sean Evans

Who knew Thom Yorke was such as theater kid? Pitchfork reports that the Radiohead frontman will be composing an original score for the play Old Times by Harold Pinter presented by the Roundabout Theater Company. Douglas Hodge is set to direct the production feauturing the cast of Clive Owen, Eve Best, and Kelly Reilly. Want to see it? The classic Pinter play will be playing October 6 through November 29 at the American Airlines Theater in where other than New York City.

Yorke had this to say about his upcoming endeavor into the dramatic arts:

“It’s been a pleasure working with Doug on my first stage production. I’ve enjoyed exploring through music the script’s themes of love and memory as well as Pinter’s rhythms, twists and turns.”