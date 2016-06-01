Hey Grown-Ass Metalheads, This Toddler Is More Metal Than You

There aren’t many events that might provoke me to inject the word “badass” into a sentence with total shameless sincerity, but there are a few. There’s this Dutch dude who caught a flying pint of beer while crowdsurfing and then drank it. There’s also this drummer who played the entire Blink 182 discography within the space of five minutes. There’s everything Butthole Surfers ever did ever. And then there’s this toddler, who downed a few cartons of Ribena, threw caution to the wind, and dived into a circle pit full of people ten times his size at Deathfest in Maryland this weekend, which is the definition of badass embodied.

According to Metal Injection, who posted the footage, the kid is moshing to the set of Arizona thrash band Atrophy. It wasn’t a one time thing, though. Later in the evening, he was seen flinging his tiny little limbs about in the crowd watching Impaled Nazarene, where he fell over, got up, and carried on.

Watch both videos below: