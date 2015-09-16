Listen to TOWER’s Feelgood Single “Can’t Vibe”





Meet LA duo Derek and Darin. They’ve been buddies since school. Their first gig was opening for a System of a Down/Incubus cover band in someone’s backyard. No clue what kind of music they were making back then, but as TOWER they’re resolutely not beating around the bush. “Can’t Vibe” is big, synthy, squelchy pop. If you had to sum it up as an emoji, it would be this guy:

Pow! Premiering below is the flip to their double A-side debut single—listen to “Teenage Miracle” here. There’s something about “Can’t Vibe” that’s very modern day Duran Duran—brash guitars, unabashed hooks, and stratospheric falsettos. Check it out below.