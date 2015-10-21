Come Listen to Some Poetry About Ketamine, Courtesy of Trampolene

“If you’re feeling kicked in, and as far down as you’ve ever been, there’s only one answer – try ketamine”.

So it goes on the opening line to Trampolene’s latest track “Ketamine”, an ode to – yup! you guessed it! – everyone’s favourite dissociative anaesthetic. Yet “Ketamine” isn’t so much of a track as it is a poem. Unlike the Swansea three-pieces usual ramshackle rock’n’roll, the track is essentially the throbbing sound of a club soundsystem thumping from underneath the floor as Jack Jones performs a poem about the force to knock out a horse and a shredded bladder. The video itself – which features some magnificent twitches – is directed by legendary Oasis and Libertines photographer Roger Sargent. Watch above.

Catch Trampolene on tour at the following dates:

NOVEMBER

TUE 3rd London The Black Heart

FRI 13th Cardiff Club Ifor Bach

SAT 14th Sheffield O2 Academey (with Reverend & The Makers) SOLD OUT

DECEMBER

WED 16th London Nambucca