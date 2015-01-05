Wake Up and Listen to the New Trinidad Jame$ EP

2014 was a rough year for Trinidad Jame$. After being dropped from Def Jam earlier last year, he decided to go rogue and release his new album for free. The formula has worked for other rappers before him, but didn’t seem to get him where he wanted to be. Now that the dust has settled from that fiasco, the Atlanta rapper has come charging out the gate with a fire new release, obviously determined to make 2015 count. The WAKE UP EP is a darker, more minimalist affair than fans of his earlier work and breakout hit “All Gold Everything” may have come to expect, but it works—it works hard. As he said of the stealth release, “I just want people to WAke Up more positive. It helps. ‪#‎BlackLivesMatter‬.”