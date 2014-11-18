PREMIERE: Stream Two Gallants’ “We Are Undone,” the Title Track from Their New Record

San Francisco’s Two Gallants made waves in the mid-aughts under the flag of Omaha-based Saddle Creek records, becoming the soundtrack of Midwest kids (like yours truly) who did their best to not get picked up speeding while driving and listening to music. In 2007, the group took a five year hiatus before returning with their fourth record, The Bloom and the Blight, on ATO Records. Now, the duo is back with their fifth record, We Are Undone, which drops on February 3 on ATO. Below, you can stream the first single and title track of the record. You can also peep the group’s lyric video and tour dates.

And here’s the lyric video:

Catch them on tour:

February 5 – Oakland, CA – Leo’s Music Club

February 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

February 7 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

February 1 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

February 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

February 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Workman’s Club

February 20 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

February 21 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

February 23 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

February 24 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

February 25 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

February 27 – Köln, Germany – Stollwerck

February 28 – Schorndorf, Germany – Club Manufaktur

March 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

March 2 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique – Orangerie

March 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

March 5 – Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

March 6 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

March 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik (Clubraum)

March 8 – Munich, Germany – Theaterfabrik

March 9 – Vienna, Austria – WUK

March 11 – Berlin, Germany – SO36

March 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

March 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset