Daily Horoscope: February 12, 2026

Today’s sky mixes sweetness with reality checks. The Sun sextiles the Moon, so head and heart can agree on at least one thing. Then the Moon squares Saturn and Neptune, which means rules feel personal and assumptions get weird fast. Stargazer, don’t let a half-read message become a whole storyline. When the Moon moves into Capricorn, emotions want structure, not a dramatic monologue. Later, a Moon–Venus sextile in Pisces offers a softer ending: comfort, romance, and art that actually soothes. Keep plans simple, speak plainly, and if something feels off, ask. Save energy for what’s real; let the rest pass along.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Aquarius has you operating on contrarian brainpower, the kind that solves problems by refusing the obvious route. It’s great for invention and terrible for pretending you’re fine with nonsense. Aries, when someone tries to bait you into a pointless back-and-forth, don’t feed it. Ask one direct question, then pause. The silence does the work. Later, follow the odd idea that keeps nagging.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Moon in sextile to Venus offers an easy yes: comfort without guilt, affection without a sales pitch. Venus in Pisces softens your edges and makes sweetness feel safe again. Taurus, you’re allowed to be a homebody tonight, even if everyone else wants plans. Pick the familiar outfit, order the cozy thing, and say what you mean. Love shows up in honest scenes.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind’s doing that thing where every thought brings a whole cinematic universe with it, and suddenly you’ve got 14 tabs open emotionally. Gemini, don’t sell people on the “fun version” of plans you don’t want to keep. Say yes to what you can actually show up for. Mercury in Pisces blurs the lines between idea and feeling, so write it down before it evaporates. One honest message beats ten clever ones.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re craving comfort, but the day keeps demanding proof. Sun in sextile to your Moon boosts emotional steadiness, then Saturn brings limits. Cancer, don’t take every obligation personally. When the Moon squares Neptune, assumptions get messy, so ask instead of guessing. Later, the Moon moves into Capricorn and sextiles Venus: boundaries feel attractive, and kindness feels easy for you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Someone’s paying attention to what you do when nobody’s clapping. Sun in sextile to the Moon helps your public face and private mood cooperate, so sincerity feels safer than usual. Leo, keep it simple. Do one generous thing, then let it be enough. The right people notice consistency and follow-through, especially when it isn’t packaged as a big statement.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Everything feels slightly out of order, and your brain wants to alphabetize the universe. Mercury in Pisces won’t cooperate, so forcing perfection turns into self-bullying. Virgo, aim for “good enough” and make it real: send the email, wash one dish, reply with the honest sentence. Your intuition’s doing useful work today, even if it doesn’t look productive on paper.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

People want more access to you than they’ve earned, and you’re tired of being the polite host of everyone’s feelings. Moon in sextile to Venus makes sweetness easy, but it doesn’t require over-giving. Libra, choose the version of “nice” that includes you. Venus in Pisces boosts romance and art, so flirt with your own life a little: good music, soft lighting, honest texting.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can feel power dynamics even when nobody admits they exist. That’s the gift and the curse. Pluto in Aquarius pushes you to update your definition of loyalty and control, especially online and at work. Scorpio, don’t hoard your truth until it turns sour. Say the part you can stand behind, then watch who respects it. Detachment can be intimacy, too.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your usual “onward” energy hits a speed bump and, honestly, it’s a relief. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer has you reviewing what feels like home, who feels safe, and which jokes are covering real needs. Sagittarius, stop auditioning as the easygoing one. Say what you actually want, even if it sounds sappy. Growth can look like staying put and meaning it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your feelings want to clock out, but responsibility keeps tapping the glass like, “Hey, bestie.” Moon square Saturn puts pressure on your patience and your calendar. Capricorn, don’t punish yourself for being human. Name one limit, then stick to it without a speech. Saturn in Pisces asks for softer structure, not cold discipline. Rest counts when it prevents resentment.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re in a reinvention era, but the universe keeps handing you practical tasks like it’s a prank. Uranus in Taurus wants real-life upgrades: money habits, living space, the way you feed yourself. Aquarius, don’t overthink the vibe. Change one small thing that makes tomorrow easier, then brag to nobody. Your future self is the audience. Consistency can be rebellious.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your imagination is in charge today, which is cute until it starts writing fan fiction about someone’s tone. Moon square Neptune can turn a neutral text into a full-blown spiral. Pisces, pause before reacting. Ask for context or give it time. Neptune in Aries wants you to stop waiting for a sign and become one. Make a choice that supports your peace, then commit.

Pisces monthly horoscope