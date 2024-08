Vågn op, folkens: Der er ikke 21 spørgsmål i 50 Cents ”21 Questions”

Denne artikel er oprindeligt udgivet af Noisey USA

Noget helt forfærdeligt er lige gået op for mig. En person, som jeg stolede på – som jeg altid har haft stor respekt for – har narret mig. Narret os alle. I flere år, faktisk.

50 cent did not ask a whole 21 questions on “21 Questions” and we haven’t done a good job of holding him accountable

50 Cent – kunstner, entertainer, en mand, der har sin egen Smartwater-variant – udbad sig ikke svar på 21 spørgsmål i sin klassiske sang ”21 Questions”.

Jeg havde også svært ved at tro på det, da jeg hørte det. En sang, jeg føler, jeg har kendt ud og ind, siden jeg først hørte den for 15 år siden, er nu afsløret som det rene fup.

Før vi graver længere ned i historien, skal vi lige se på de kolde facts:

If I fell off tomorrow would you still love me?

If I didn’t smell so good would you still hug me?

If I got locked up and sentenced to a quarter century, Could I count on you to be there to support me mentally?

If I went back to a hoopty from a Benz, would you poof and disappear like Some of my friends?

If I was hit and I was hurt would you be by my side?

If it was time to put in work would you be down to ride?

If I ain’t rap ’cause I flipped burgers at Burger King Would you be ashamed to tell your friends you feelin’ me?

In the bed if I used my tongue would you like that?

If I wrote you a love letter would you write back?

Now would you leave me if you’re father found out I was thuggin’?

Do you believe me when I tell you, you the one I’m loving?

Are you mad ’cause I’m asking you 21 questions?

Are you my soulmate? ‘Cause if so, girl you a blessing

Do you trust me enough, to tell me your dreams?

If I was down would you say things to make me smile?

If I was with some other chick and someone happened to see?

And when you asked me about it I said it wasn’t me Would you believe me?

Or up and leave me?