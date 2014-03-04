Venezuela Rising: Dispatch Four

VICE News continues its coverage of the rising tensions in Venezuela’s capital against Nicolas Maduro’s government. We visit a construction site near Caracas’ Altamura Square, where protesters are mining the leftover materials to use as barricades and weapons. As the crisis continues, the materials that protesters are using have evolved, and it seems they will stop at nothing until they see a change in their government.



