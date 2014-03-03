Venezuela Rising: Dispatch Three

VICE News continues its coverage of the protests in Caracas against Nicolas Maduro’s government, where opposition leaders organised a massive roadblock in the centre of the city. VICE News correspondent spoke with MP Maria Corina Machado, who demanded an end to the violence, the release of detainees and called for the international community’s attention.



