A Woman Tried to Take a Selfie With a Snow Leopard. She Almost Lost Her Face.

The Insta likes are not worth getting mauled by a snow leopard. Yet, this little bit of common knowledge is not as common as you think, as a woman vacationing in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region got mauled by a snow leopard after trying to snap a selfie with it.

On January 23 at the Keketuohai Scenic Area in Altay prefecture, a popular ski spot, a woman saw the snow leopard in an open snowfield and approached within about 10 feet to take pictures. Speedy beast lunged, knocking her to the ground and biting her face.

Independent reports that a video widely circulated on Chinese social media shows the leopard pacing in the snow before approaching a person lying motionless on the ground. In a jump cut that would be hysterical if it weren’t so messed up, later clips show bystanders carrying the injured woman away, her helmet and clothing visibly bloodstained as she shields her face.

🏔️A skiing tourist was injured in a snow leopard attack on Friday evening while returning to a hotel in Altay, Xinjiang, #China.



Around 7pm yesterday, the tourist was attacked in a roadside forest belt near Talat village in Koktokay Township. The victim was taken to hospital… pic.twitter.com/ubzJp2oW0D — News.Az (@news_az) January 24, 2026

A ski instructor intervened and managed to scare off the leopard so that it couldn’t do any further damage. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with serious facial wounds. Local outlets later reported that her condition was stable.

Snow leopards are a protected species in China and are elusive, making attacks on humans extremely rare. Park officials had already issued warnings days earlier after discovering snow leopard tracks in the area.

In response to the incident, officials in Fuyun County said they had expanded emergency patrols, reinforced protective barriers, and stepped up public safety messaging throughout the scenic area. Visitors are being urged to follow safety instructions, keep their distance from wildlife, and report sightings immediately.