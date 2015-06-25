Quiet Loud Quiet Loud! Here’s Veruca Salt’s New Tune – “Empty Bottle”

The other night a couple of Noisey nerds went to see Everclear and found it super depressing. This Noisey nerd in particular renounced nostalgia. No more revisting 90s bands! Live in the now, nevermind the then! And now here comes Veruca Salt. Having reformed with their original line-up back in 2013 (“hatchets buried, axes exhumed”), the Chicago quartet are set to drop new LP, Ghost Notes—the first full length featuring key songwriters, Louise Post and Nina Gordon, since 1997’s Eight Arms to Hold You—next month.

Premiering below is “Empty Bottle,” which begins sounding mesmerically moody before launching into a suckerpunch chorus: all blustering, distorted guitars, and Post and Gordon’s twinned voices delivering a high as deliciously realized as anything off American Thighs. Judging by this tune and the other two cuts from the record that we’ve heard already, Veruca Salt still have the power to blow your hair back and then some. I’m eating my words.



Veruca Salt Tour Dates

7/8/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

7/10/15 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

7/11/15 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

7/21/15 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

7/22/15 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

7/23/15 Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

7/26/15 Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest

7/28/15 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

7/30/15 Boston, MA @ Paradise

7/31/15 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

8/1/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club