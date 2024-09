For six consecutive weekends this summer, Lee Tiernan cooked kebabs in the beer garden of Copenhagen nightclub Bakken. He called the event Black Axe Mangal and it was a sort of ode to Turkish barbecue culture. Plenty of chili, smoked meat and what presumably must have been Denmark’s only pork kebab.

We sent VICE Denmark’s Ian Moore to have a chat with Lee about how busy it got behind the grill, how the final party went down – and how he felt like he’d been fingered by an elephant.