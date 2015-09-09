PREMIERE: Waveless Makes Shoegazey Twin Cities Post-Punk for Your “Dark Day”

Minneapolis is definitely waveless, but the rising rock band Waveless definitely sounds like Minneapolis. The Twin Cities three-piece makes crunchy post-punk that’s stiff and moody but slowed down with gigantic, gazey swells. The churning single “Dark Day” brushes up against a tide of effects pedals and bass as they sing of the summer solstice. There’s a weird lunar quality to Waveless that waxes punk then gently wanes in on itself. Check out Waveless as they tour the Midwest with local Minneapolis punks Solid Attitude. The video for “Dark Day” is premiering below. Tour dates listed on the flyer. Pre-order their debut LP here from Deranged Records, out November 10.

Check out the tour dates for Waveless/Solid Attitude near you:

9/9 MKE @ High Dive

9/10 Chicago @ Ranchos

9/11 Urbana Il @ Dingbat

9/12 St Louis @ Tü Fest

9/13 St Louis @ Tü Fest

9/14 Memphis @ Murphy’s

9/15 NOLA @ Sisters in Christ

9/16 Austin @ Beerland

9/17 Ft Worth @ 1919 Hemphill

9/18 OKC @ Ten/Pen

9/19 KCMO @ Negative Space

9/20 Omaha @ Middlehaus