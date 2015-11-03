Waver & The Dove is Dead’s “Blooming (Haven’t You Heard)” is an Exercise in Taming Chaos

Perhaps the first thing you should know about “Blooming (Haven’t You Heard)” is that the musicians behind it grew up together. Albert Aagaard Hertz (Waver) and Jens Aagaard (The Dove is Dead) are cousins. Admittedly, this is a sidenote—but it may be a relevant one that helps explain why their debut song together somehow makes sense despite its own disparity.

“Blooming (Haven’t You Heard)” is 6 minutes and 44 seconds of cohesive chaos. It’s one of the most schizophrenic songs we’ve heard in a while—yet it’s a schizophrenia that manages to feel symbiotic and, well, fascinating. For example, the song begins as a punchy, low-fi bit of power pop—but dark and warped vocals quickly distort it into uncomfortable dissonance. That eerie combination teeters on the edge of cacophony, even—yet melodic guitars, bursting drums and bright violins keep the whole thing from unraveling. Even when the song completely transforms into an ethereal, reverb-soaked bit of spacey introspection, calm violins and surfy guitars kick it back into rhythm. Eventually, the song ends with a cathartic swelling of powerful violins and guitars. You are left with the distinct feeling that you’ve just experienced a dense dance of contrasts—yet somehow, it’s a dance that effortlessly wraps you up and leaves you craving more.

“Blooming (Haven’t You Heard)” is released through Mythomania Collection, the platform behind acts like J.E. Useless and Birdmouth. Keep your eye out for the debut EP from Waver, set to drop in 2016.

Artwork by MAGMA