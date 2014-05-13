Let Your Dignity Collapse in the New Video for the Wytches’ “Wire Frame Mattress”

It’s a beautiful spring Tuesday morning so there’s no better time than now to lock yourself in a dark room and listen to some surf garage rock, which is pretty much the new video for Brighton U.K.-based the Wytches’ “Wire Frame Mattress” in a nutshell. The clip—which was directed by legendary rock photographer Steve Gullick’s (Nirvana, Nick Cave, Patti Smith, and more) and was his first time shooting a video—was filmed at an old social club for retired folks in lead singer Kristian Bell’s home village (that’s what British people call a “town”) of Yaxley. Downstairs as they taped, a bingo game was happening, so, you know, we don’t really know what else we can say about this other than just watch it because it’s pretty dope.

The song comes from the band’s upcoming record Annabel Dream Reader, which releases August 25 (UK) / August 26 (US) on Heavenly (UK) / Partisan (US). Catch ’em on tour this summer with Noisey faves Cloud Nothings.

Videos by VICE

07/02 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre w/ Cloud Nothings & METZ

07/03 – Seattle, WA – Neumos w/ Cloud Nothings & METZ

07/04 – Victoria, BC – Upstairs Cabaret w/ Cloud Nothings & METZ

07/05 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw w/ Cloud Nothings & METZ

07/07 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall w/ Cloud Nothings & METZ

07/08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy w/ Cloud Nothings & METZ

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy w/ Cloud Nothings & METZ

07/10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room w/ Cloud Nothings

07/11 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar w/ Cloud Nothings

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom w/ Cloud Nothings

07/14 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge w/ Cloud Nothings

07/15 – Lincoln, NE – Knickerbockers w/ Cloud Nothings

07/16 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theatre w/ Cloud Nothings

07/17 – St. Louis, MO – The Luminary w/ Cloud Nothings

07/21 – Toronto, ON – Drake Underground

07/23 – Boston, MA – Great Scott

07/24 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

07/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Glasslands

07/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle