Why Are Couples Choosing LAT Relationships?

More couples are choosing to live apart from each other, a term called “LAT,” or “living apart together.”

This trend basically involves two individuals in a committed relationship who choose to live in separate homes, not because it’s too early in the relationship, but rather as a more permanent arrangement. In fact, many married couples remain in this dynamic.

Videos by VICE

Why? Well, for a variety of reasons, including more independence, personal space, and individuality. Not to mention, some believe it keeps their relationship exciting, sparking more passion. When you’re not living under the same roof and arguing about chores or dinner every night, you might not be as much at risk of falling into a rut.

This trend has been going on for a while now, but it’s recently gained even more traction.

What Are LAT Couples and Why Are They So Popular?

A few years back, a TikToker named Joanna Dahlseid shared her thoughts on the LAT setup, which she “highly recommended.”

“Living apart together has drastically changed my life,” she said. “What living apart together means is that you basically [are] together, but you don’t live together. You love each other, but you don’t live together. You support each other, but you don’t live together.”

She added that you can still go out on dates and have sleepovers, while also having your own space to come home to.

“It’s created so much stability in my life,” she continued.

Pepper Schwartz, a sociologist and relationship expert on Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight,“ spoke to The Post about this arrangement.

“You can have a deep and abiding love for one another, but there are things keeping you from living together,” she said.

Such “things” could be children from previous relationships or other personal or professional commitments.

“You may be willing to bend your life in some ways for them, but not in every way,” she said.