Are You Vacation Hoarding? Here’s Why You Should Stop.

‘Vacation hoarding’ has become a common practice in today’s overworked society.

According to a recent study by Kickresume, employees prefer flexibility and time off significantly more than traditional wellness perks.

Why, then, do so many people intentionally choose to accumulate their vacation time rather than actually scheduling days off?

What is Vacation Hoarding?

There are countless reasons someone might hoard their vacation days. For one, perhaps they feel guilty for taking their well-deserved time off, or maybe they’re planning for that once-in-a-lifetime long trip that requires more than just the few work days they’re allowed. Others might save their PTO “just in case” they might need it in the future.

However, this habit is harmful, both to the individual and the company that employs them.

“When you don’t take your annual leave, you risk burnout,” Peter Duris, CEO and Co-founder of Kickresume, told VICE. “This so-called ‘vacation hoarding’ is bad for employees and businesses alike.”

“If your job leaves you feeling stressed—like 34% of workers, according to our recent study on mental health at work—there’s no better way to shed some mental weight than with some well-deserved rest,” Duris continued.

With 80% of employees reporting that work hurts their mental health, leading to issues like stress, burnout, and emotional exhaustion, time off is less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

“Many workers feel they can’t step away from their job during a busy period,” Duris said. “However, taking just a day or two off can leave you feeling way more rested in the long run.”

Not to mention, boundaries are important in today’s hustle culture.

“Overworking doesn’t just cause tiredness; it also leads to lack of motivation,” Duris explained. “A short break not only refreshes your mind but may also prevent you from reaching the point where you need sick leave—or quitting due to burnout.”