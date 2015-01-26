Premiere: Stream the Debut Album from All We Are

Although they first met at university in Liverpool, All We Are is made up of three members from Ireland (Richard, drums), Norway (Guro, bass) and Brazil (Luis, guitar) respectively, which means they have more than likely collected a fair amount of frequent flyer miles between them. We managed to pin them down for a brief interview back in December, but mostly they’ve been busy writing their eponymous debut album, which we’re now streaming in full above.

The bones of All We Are were built in either a secluded cottage in the Welsh countryside or a cabin in the Norwegian mountains where there were “no phones, no hot water and the toilet was outside.” It was then finished in the band’s studio in a disused school in Liverpool before being recorded in London with producer Dan Carey (Bat For Lashes, M.I.A, Hot Chip).

Describing their music as akin to “being in a wave; you don’t know what the outcome will be, but all you can do is just go with it,” All We Are possess the kind of patience, relaxation and yearning you would hope to gain from a Bikram Yoga class. Only better, because instead of trying to touch your toes and having all the muscles you didn’t know you had scream at you simultaneously, you can just lie back and let the wave wash over you.

All We Are will be released on February 2 via Double Six/ Domino and is available to pre-order via Double Six and iTunes.

Catch the band on their UK headline tour in the following locations:

Monday 9th March – Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

Tuesday 10th March – Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

Wednesday 11th March – Corsica Studios, London, UK

Friday 13th March – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

Saturday 14th March – Workman’s, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 17th March – Broadcast, Glasgow, UK