You Can Finally Get Drunk at a Gun Range in Florida

You just spent all day at the Daytona 500, screaming your fucking head off at NASCAR drivers while they whipped around a racetrack at about 200 miles per hour, and you’re wondering what to do next. You’re hungry, and after a long day in the hot sun, you could use a drink. But you can’t shake that adrenaline. You want to do something badass, something loud and fun as all hell. You want to shoot some guns.

Now, thanks to a few entrepreneurs out of Daytona Beach, Florida, you don’t have to choose between grabbing a beer and going to the gun range—but you will have to wait to start drinking until after you’re done shooting.

On Wednesday night, city commissioners in the coastal Florida town approved a measure that’ll allow a combination 12-lane shooting range and restaurant to serve booze to its patrons, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports. While some commissioners were worried about promoting the use of guns and alcohol under the same roof, as well as the nightmare of monitoring who might be a possible felon, only one voted against the proposed gun range, which should be open for business sometime in the next few months.

Ron Perkinson, the entrepreneur behind the operation, explained to commissioners that he’s opening a restaurant at the indoor range, not a bar, but argued that the establishment wouldn’t turn a profit unless it serves alcohol.

Perkinson’s safety plan is not to allow customers to go shooting after they’ve had a drink. When someone buys liquor from the restaurant, a waitress will scan their ID as well as everyone at that table. Every customer looking to use the gun range has to have their ID scanned beforehand, and if they’ve already had a drink, the system will notify a clerk not to let them shoot.



“To the critics, I say, you’re right,” Perkinson told a CBS affiliate in June. “I’m not trying to mix the two. I’m trying to give you a nice meal before you go home. If you choose to have an alcoholic beverage and go home, that’s on you. It’s no different than them leaving here and going to Outback.”

Meanwhile, a combination bar and pawnshop is set to open in Dallas, Texas this September, and we’re anxiously awaiting the opening of the first Taco Bell to serve alcohol in Chicago, because this is America and selling your old crap, eating stale tacos, and being at a gun range is always better after a few drinks.