Blooms: “Lust”

The aptly titled “Lust” is the newest sultry gem from Blooms. Following her breathy and sensual debut track “Skin”, “Lust” is taken from her upcoming EP If. Of the track, Blooms says: “Lust is the opening track of “If” because Lust consumes you, Lust takes over your mind before your heart has a chance to catch up. It’s a hard feeling to ignore and can catapult you into something you’re not ready for. The rest of the EP is about dealing with giving into those feelings and what happens when they turn to love and to heartbreak.”